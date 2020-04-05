Louisville churches defy virus orders, hold in-person services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Some Kentucky churches have held Palm Sunday services in defiance of Gov. Andy Beshear’s warning against in-person worship.

News outlets report dozens of people were at Maryville Baptist Church in Louisville on Sunday.

And Louisville’s Our Savior Lutheran Church streamed its in-person service live on YouTube.

The church had required online registration beforehand and restricted seating to every other pew.

Beshear has warned that mass gatherings are spreading the coronavirus.

Beshear first issued guidance that churches cancel in-person services on March 11.

According to health officials, Kentucky has at least 955 positive cases and 45 deaths.