Kentucky Children’s Hospital to only allow 1 parent inside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Children’s Hospital says only one parent or guardian per patient will be allowed inside.

It says the measure will take effect on Monday, April 6 until the threat of COVID-19 has decreased significantly.

Currently, UK HealthCare has a no-visitation in its hospitals and clinics with certain exceptions.

Other exceptions to hospital inpatient visitation restrictions remaining in place include:

Obstetric patients may have one partner or one birth support person over the age of 16 accompany them.

Patients who are at the end-of-life may have up to two visitors for the length of time cleared by the attending physician.

Patients with altered mental status, cognitive impairment, developmental delays or disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.

Patients who require a home caregiver(s) to be trained may have up to one visitor.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedure may have one visitor and the visitor must leave the medical center as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.

The hospital says patients should also limit the number of personal items brought into the hospital to reduce the number of germs taken home.

In addition, Emergency Department patients may be accompanied by one person. Patients who have an appointment at UK HealthCare clinics, laboratory or radiology and need family/caregiver assistance may have one person with them. Also, pediatric patients at clinics, laboratory, or radiology may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

The following additional restrictions apply to visitors and accompanying guardians or caregivers:

Any person who appears ill or fails screening will be denied access.

No person will be allowed in rooms of persons under investigation (PUIs) or COVID-19 positive patients (unless at end of life).

Visitation Access Restriction policy includes UK HealthCare employees who have family members in the hospital.

All visitors permitted on the unit must stay in the room for the duration of the visit.

Exceptions to the exclusion of visitors and length of time for visitation will be individualized and take into consideration what is in the best interest of patient care and safety of patients and employees.

UK HealthCare says interfaith needs and support will be addressed by internal chaplains who will consult with external consultants as needed.