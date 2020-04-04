Meijer limits number of customers allowed in store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WTVQ) – Meijer on Saturday announced it is limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores along with other measures to keep customers and employees safe.

These are the new steps Meijer is taking:

Asking customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip, while understanding that some customers may need additional assistance.

Implementing processes to monitor the number of customers in our stores. This includes managing the number of customers shopping to support proper social distancing practices.

Conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of team members as they arrive at the store.

Completing installation of protective plexiglass shields at all check lanes and pharmacies in its 248 supercenters and stores.

Adding signage and broadcast announcements inside the store educating customers about proper social distancing.

Temporarily suspending the weekly sales ad beginning April 12 to decrease customer count inside the store.

“We continue to look for additional ways to ensure the safety of our customers and team members in the face of this difficult challenge,” Meijer President & Chief Executive Officer Rick Keyes said. “By working together, we can reduce the spread of this virus and help keep our communities safe.”