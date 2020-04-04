Cloudy with a chance of showers Sunday

Plenty of sunshine to across Kentucky with high temperatures moving into the upper 60s to low 70s for today. There is a cold front sweeping across the region, it’s currently in the western portion of the state the pushing east. Don’t expect too much of a temperature drop for your Sunday though.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies, with a low in the upper 40s to low 50s
Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a few spot showers possible, with a high in the upper 60s to low 70s
LOOKING AHEAD
The cold front moves across the Bluegrass Region and eastern Kentucky Sunday and sparks off a few showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours but nothing too intense.
This pattern will continue with spot showers possible Monday and continue throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures continue to get warmer as the approach the upper 70s potentially low 80s by Wednesday. Lexington’s record high temperature for Wednesday April 8th is 83 degrees set back in 2001.
Stay Tuned!
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, lows in the upper 40s to low 50s
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, few showers possible, highs in the upper 60s low 70s
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, few showers possible, highs in the low 70s
TUESDAY: Showers possible, highs in the mid 70s
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 70s
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s
Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY
Jroth@wtvq.com