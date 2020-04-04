Cloudy with a chance of showers Sunday

Plenty of sunshine to across Kentucky with high temperatures moving into the upper 60s to low 70s for today. There is a cold front sweeping across the region, it’s currently in the western portion of the state the pushing east. Don’t expect too much of a temperature drop for your Sunday though.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies, with a low in the upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a few spot showers possible, with a high in the upper 60s to low 70s

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front moves across the Bluegrass Region and eastern Kentucky Sunday and sparks off a few showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours but nothing too intense.

This pattern will continue with spot showers possible Monday and continue throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures continue to get warmer as the approach the upper 70s potentially low 80s by Wednesday. Lexington’s record high temperature for Wednesday April 8th is 83 degrees set back in 2001.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, lows in the upper 40s to low 50s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, few showers possible, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, few showers possible, highs in the low 70s

TUESDAY: Showers possible, highs in the mid 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 70s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s

