Warming up with some rain…

Overview: High pressure will give us a good looking Saturday but after that our over weather pattern will become rather unsettled.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and a bit chilly, lows in the middle 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers arriving at night, mild with highs around 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers, highs around 70

Tuesday: Few showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to middle 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers ending, cooler with highs in the middle 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s

AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky

gzabrecky@wtvq.com