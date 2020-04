LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Letcher County recorded its first confirmed coronavirus case on Friday.

Kentucky River District Health says the patient is a 50-year old man who is self-isolated at home.

Johnson County also recorded its first positive COVID-19 case, according to county officials. No other details were released about the patient.

