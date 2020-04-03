Search on for runaway teenager in Whitley County

ROCKHOLDS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is on for a teenager who ran away from her foster home, according to Whitley County Emergency Management.

Authorities say 16-year old McKenzie Ledbetter, of Rockholds, was last seen around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her foster home on Underwood Cemetery Road, off of KY 26.

- Advertisement -

She is 5’3″ and 94-pounds. She has a pierced nose and a double heart outline tattoo on her wrist, according to authorities.

She has medication she needs to take, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Whitley County E911 using the 911 system or call a non-emergency number 606-549-6017.