One medical group helps another in tough times

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – From one health group to another, every little bit helps.

The doctors and staff at Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington have been making a concerted effort to minimize the use of PPEs during surgeries and at other times, the clinic posted on its Facebook page.

As a result, Rood & Riddle was able to donate 1,200 surgery masks, 9,000 gloves of varying sizes and 100 pairs of Tyveks to Baptist Health in Lexington.

And on top of that, the equine hospital has been the beneficiary of community support as well. In its Facebook post, the group thanked Maggie Nawa, Sadie Winslow and Ali Ernst for “going above and beyond in making masks for our doctors and staff!”