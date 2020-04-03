A generation pays tribute to the ones taking on the current fight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If any health care worker or first responder thinks the community doesn’t appreciate what they are doing to fight the coronavirus pandemic, then some residents at The Willows at Hamburg want them to know otherwise.

From their own caregivers to health care workers to the community as a whole, the residents have recorded their own “thank you” message as a heartfelt reminder of battles fought in the past and the one being fought now.

The tribute will make you smile and maybe even tear up.