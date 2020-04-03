Bridge project planned for Mercer County

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bridge deck repairs are planned for Stratton Road in Mercer County, according to the state.

The project is part of a state initiative to repair or replace more than 1,000 critical structures in all 120 Kentucky counties over the next six years.

The bridge will be closed at milepoint .250 from April 7 through May 7, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Detours will be in place:

From the South end of the bridge heading South:

turn left on KY 1160

turn left on KY 1987

turn left onto Alford Road (County Route)

turn left onto Stratton/Hickory Road

continue left onto Stratton/Ballard Road end detour

From the North end of the bridge heading North:

continue right onto Stratton/Hickory Road

turn right onto Alford Road (County Route)

turn right on KY 1987

turn right onto KY 1160

turn right onto Stratton/Ballard Road – end detour

For more information about the Bridging Kentucky Program, click here.