YOUR WEATHER: Mostly sunny and warmer for Thursday

TODAY: Partly sunny. Warmer than yesterday. Highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer than average temperatures (61 degrees). Highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
SUNDAY: 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 60% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.