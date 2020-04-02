Three new coronavirus deaths in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Fayette County in the last 24 hours, bringing to five in the last month.

In its regular afternoon update Thursday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said the county has a total of 120 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The new deaths were in a person in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s. The two previous deaths were people in their 80s, LFCHD Communications Officer Kevin Hall said, offering the agency’s condolences to the families.

“Our hearts are with the families and friends of these victims,” he said.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 among everyone, especially high-risk groups — people over 60 or with chronic health conditions — follow public health guidelines and practice physical distancing by staying home as much as possible, the agency urged.

“You should only get out for necessities and stay at least six feet away from others when you do go somewhere,” Hall said.