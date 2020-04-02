Pikeville Medical Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pike County’s first positive coronavirus case is an employee at Pikeville Medical Center, according to PMC.

Officials say the patient is a 28-year old man who was tested due to possible COVID-19 exposure from an employee from another healthcare facility. The test came back positive. The other healthcare facility was not identified publicly.

PMC officials say the man is quarantined at home and is reported to be doing well. The medical center did confirm the infected employee is not a doctor, but would not disclose his job at the medical center or whether he would have come in contact with any patients.