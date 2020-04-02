Man on his way to 101K ‘likes’ to get a parade, too

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Berea, Ky. man who wants to get 101,000 social media likes as part of celebrating his 101st birthday also will get a parade.

Philip, a World War II veteran who lives at the Berea Health and Rehabilitation Center, turns 101 Friday and the community is coming together to throw him a parade, of sorts.

“Because of Covid-19, he is unable to celebrate this milestone in his life. The first responders in our community are putting together an impromptu ‘parade’ of police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, etc., to drive by and wish him happy birthday tomorrow,” said firefighter Brent Billings.

The parade will be at about 2 p.m.