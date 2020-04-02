Man charged after stolen ATV found for sale on Facebook: sheriff

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County teenager is charged with receiving stolen property after deputies learn he allegedly was trying to sell a stolen ATV through a social media site.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Joshua Kane Hurley, of Chapel Road in East Bernstadt, was arrested late Tuesday night when deputies went to an address on Kentucky Highway 490 eight miles north of London and found the ATV.

The grandson of the original owner of the ATV found the item listed by Hurley for sale on Facebook Market Place, the sheriff posted. Deputies checked the serial number and discovered it was the stolen ATV.

The ATV was returned to its owner and Hurley was charged, the sheriff said.

In an unrelated case, a man’s apparent intoxicated threats to deputies landed him in jail Wednesday night.

According to Root, 20-year-old David D. Ellington, of London, was charged with third-degree threatening, drug intoxication, fleeing on foot, and resisting arrest after a confrontation with deputies at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The arrest occurred off Carson Lane about seven miles north of London while deputies were investigating a disturbance complaint there.

Two people had been in an argument and one of the people left in a red Cadillac. They found the car and during the traffic stop, a passenger, later identified as Ellington, got mad and ran, the sheriff said.

When he was caught, he fought with officers and “threatened to physically harm” the deputies, the sheriff posted.