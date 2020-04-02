Hotel in Lexington, fairgrounds in Louisville may become hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews, including the National Guard and the Corps of Engineers, has begun turning the fairgrounds in Louisville into a 2,000-bed hospital in case the coronavirus surge in Kentucky soars.

Meanwhile, details could be announced Friday on plans to convert a hotel into a medical center for the same reason.

“That is being worked on in case,”Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday during his daily briefing.

He’s been talking about using hotels and the fairgrounds to expand the state’s 18,500 hospital beds and 1300 ICU units. Now those plans are becoming reality, he said.

“I want to have it ready and set when and if we need it. If we don’t then hallelujah,” the governor said of the fairgrounds.