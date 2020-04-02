Hope Center needs donations of tennis shoes, toiletries, sanitizer, other items

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As it continues to adapt to changes at the shelter and in the community because of COVID-19, the Hope Center is asking for specific donations for its clients.

New and like-new used tennis shoes are needed for the 40 to 50 men’s shelter clients who are staying in the gym of the Beck Center at Transylvania University for the month to help with social distancing.

- Advertisement -

Beds are set up on the gym floor, and clients must wear tennis shoes to protect the floor.

In addition to men’s tennis shoes of various sizes, the Hope Center is asking for:

Washable laundry bags

Toiletries such as razors and shaving cream, shampoo and deodorant

Swipe thermometers

Hand sanitizer

Cleaning supplies to help with the increased cleaning, which occurs at least four times per day

Over-the-counter medicine such as Tylenol and alcohol-free cough syrup

Bottled water

Snacks

To drop off a donation for the Beck Center clients, please put items in a box or bag marked “Beck Center” and bring it to the Privett Men’s Recovery Center at 250 West Loudon Ave. between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 859-225-4673 when you arrive, and a staff member will retrieve the donation from your car.

Related Article: Lexington senior home prepares for coronavirus

There is no need to enter the building. A Hope Center staff member will bring items to the Beck Center.

In addition, monetary donations can be made by visiting https://www.hopectr.org/donations/.