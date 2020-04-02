Harrison, Clay, other counties impose one family member limit on shopping

HARRISON/CLAY COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – At least two more counties in the region have signed orders limiting families to one member in a store when shopping.

Breathitt County was one of the first to impose that order effective Wednesday.

Now Harrison and Clay counties have joined the list.

All the orders are similar. The one signed by Harrison County Judge Executive Alex Barnett states: “The number of shoppers being allowed to enter businesses shall be limited to one adult member per household.”

The word shall means it is imperative in legal terms (see the order below).

Furthermore, all shoppers must main the six-foot social distancing rule.