Governor makes urgent plea for glove donations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state needs donations of at least one million gloves for the medical community and first responders to head off a shortfall and what could be the next run on PPE supplies.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the urgent plea Thursday afternoon during his daily briefing.

“This is a call to action,” the governor stated.

“We need gloves. I believe there are a million gloves out there, that people have or can get us. We believe it will be the next big run,” Beshear said.

Residents are urged to call the National Guard at 502-607-6844, to report donations. The Guard is coordinating collections, the governor said.