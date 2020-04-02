Governor expands travel ban, state camprounds closed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – During his daily briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced he has expanded the travel restriction so that people coming to Kentucky from out of state and staying will have to quarantine for 14 days.

It doesn’t apply to people just passing through but if someone comes for three days, they must quarantine for 14 days, Beshear said.

He previously banned out of state travel by residents. If they do besides for work, court order, family emergency or necessities, they must quarantine for two weeks.’

“If you have a family member coming in to visit, they quarantine for 14 days,” he stated.

Starting Friday, no overnight stays will be allowed at the state’s campgrounds or lodges.

The move has been brewing among concerns of out-of-state visitors coming into the state and staying, and sometimes in groups.