Coroner seeks information on man’s family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn needs helping finding the relatives of a 62-year-old man who died Wednesday.

William G. Brewer, a stone and brick mason, died of natural causes at his home on Williams Lane in Lexington, according to Ginn. He was born in January 1958.

- Advertisement -

The coroner said he believes Brewer’s adopted parents died in a car accident at some point and that his brother, Mark, died about two years ago.

Brewer had recently been released from the Kentucky State Reformatory, Ginn said.

Anyone with information should call Ginn’s office at 859-455-5700.