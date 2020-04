MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Manchester in Clay County is imposing a curfew to try to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, no one 18 or younger is allowed outside between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., according to city officials.

The curfew does not apply to children who are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or traveling to-and-from work.

Hopkins County imposed a similar curfew.