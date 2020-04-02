They bring a smile everytime: Another birthday

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police departments everywhere are having to do unusual things in these unusual times, including birthday parades for boys and girls who aren’t able to celebrate like they normally would with their friends.
And every time there is one, it brings a big smile.
Check this one out for a 6-year-old in Georgetown:
GPD would like the community to know we are here for you during this hard time. We are trying to lead by example, but we still want everyone to know we are out on the roads and doing all we can to uplift this great community anyway we can.#GPD #ALWAYSSERVING
Posted by Georgetown Police Department on Thursday, April 2, 2020