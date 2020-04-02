I-75 rest area to be closed until Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The northbound rest stop on I-75 between mile markers 127 and 128 is closed and will remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday, April 3 for sewer line repairs, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The rest area is in Scott County.

The state says semi-tractor trailer drivers may continue to utilize the rest areas and that temporary accommodations are in place for them.

All work, and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.