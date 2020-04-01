For sport-sport athletes, coming back for extra year isn’t done deal

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Earlier this week, the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow spring sport athletes who had their season affected by COVID-19 to have an extra year of eligibility.

This means if senior athletes want to, they can return to school next season.

For some of us, that may seem like an easy decision, but it’s not.

Paducah native and Kentucky Softball senior outfielder Bailey Vick talks about what goes into making this decision.

Hear from her in the video above.