Slowly warming up to start off April

As expected Tuesday was somewhat of a mixed bagged day with rain showers for about half of the region north to south, if you live in southern Kentucky it rained all day but in northern Kentucky in only rained during the evening hours. Either way, everyone saw some precipitations. Today we’ll start the day off with cloudy cover but slowly thin out the clouds throughout the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

- Advertisement -

Today, expect mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 50s

Tonight, clearing skies with lows in the mid 30s

LOOKING AHEAD

Related Article: Finishing off the week with unsettled weather

The rest of the week looks nice and calm and temperatures slowly rise back up into the mid to upper 60s by Saturday.

The weekend itself looks warm too pushing into the 70s with some rain chances but nothing too impressive looking on long range model outlook.

Stay Tuned!

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, highs in the mid 50s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, highs in the low 60s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, spot showers possible, highs in the upper 60s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, few showers possible, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, few showers possible, highs in the low 70s

TUESDAY: Showers possible, highs in the low 70s

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com