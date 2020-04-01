Slowly warming up to start off April

As expected Tuesday was somewhat of a mixed bagged day with rain showers for about half of the region north to south, if you live in southern Kentucky it rained all day but in northern Kentucky in only rained during the evening hours. Either way, everyone saw some precipitations. Today we’ll start the day off with cloudy cover but slowly thin out the clouds throughout the day.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Today, expect mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 50s
Tonight, clearing skies with lows in the mid 30s
LOOKING AHEAD
The rest of the week looks nice and calm and temperatures slowly rise back up into the mid to upper 60s by Saturday.
The weekend itself looks warm too pushing into the 70s with some rain chances but nothing too impressive looking on long range model outlook.
Stay Tuned!
WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, highs in the mid 50s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, highs in the low 60s
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, spot showers possible, highs in the upper 60s
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, few showers possible, highs in the upper 60s low 70s
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, few showers possible, highs in the low 70s
TUESDAY: Showers possible, highs in the low 70s
Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY
Jroth@wtvq.com