LRC offices closed April 2-6

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Legislative Research Commission (LRC) offices in Frankfort will be closed on April 2, 3, and 6 as a precaution against COVID-19.

“We’re taking this time to further evaluate how to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said LRC Director Jay Hartz. “We continue to consult with health officials and we will continually reassess our situation and make decisions that protect the well-being of everyone involved in the legislative process.

“I offer my deep gratitude to all of our outstanding LRC staff members,” Hartz said. “They have continued to show dedication and excellence at a time when we all have concerns and have seen usual routines disrupted.”