KSP searching for missing 35-year-old woman

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities are looking for a 35-year-old Menifee County woman.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jodi L. Stapleton, of Shelbiana, Ky., was reported missing Monday.

Last seen in Wellington, Ky., she is approximately five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the KSP.

She was last seen wearing a gray Kentucky shirt and black yoga pants. She was driving a 2013 black Chevy Tahoe, license plate number 493PSB with initials JSL on the back glass along with a PMC sticker, the KSP said in a release.

Anyone with information should call Kentucky State Police Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127.