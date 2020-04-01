Kentucky Horse Shows officially cancels May events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Despite originally hoping the coronavirus pandemic would have subsided enough by then to hold them, Kentucky Spring Horse Shows announced Wednesday it is cancelling the shows scheduled for May 5-10 and May 12-17, 2020 at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Payments for stalls and entries which have already been made will be refunded, organizers said in a release.

The organizers still are planning the Kentucky Summer Series and plan to announce prizes soon. For information on the Kentucky Summer Series visit www.KentuckyHorseShows.com