CASA kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lexington has planted 1,190 pinwheels at Raising Cane’s located at 2555 Nicholasville Road in Lexington to bring awareness to the issue of child abuse.

The number signifies the number of new child abuse and neglect substantiations in Fayette County in 2019 according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.

- Advertisement -

The pinwheel is used nationwide to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect prevention. It was chosen to represent hope and promise.

The project marked the kickoff to April as national child abuse prevention month.

“We hope as people drive past and see the massive amount of pinwheels they will read the signs and think about how many children 1,190 is,” said CASA Executive Director Melynda Jamison.

Related Article: Victims of domestic violence share stories at vigil

“Unfortunately this number is only the new substantiations for 2019, which means at any given time there are nearly double that number of children with abuse and neglect cases in the Fayette County family court system. CASA of Lexington is working to change that, but we can’t do it without the community’s support,” Jamison added.

The hope is through awareness people will be motivated to do something to work towards prevention and ultimately lower the number of children with cases in our community. There are many organizations committed to children and their wellbeing in Lexington.

CASA of Lexington is one organization where you can show your commitment to children through volunteering. The organization is currently recruiting for volunteers to serve as advocates and provide a voice for child abuse and neglect victims in the family court system.

“With the current pandemic, it is more critical than ever the children we serve have someone who is making sure their needs are met and for many the CASA volunteer may be that one person,” Jamison noted.

“Unfortunately research shows that during a crisis rates of child abuse and neglect increase. We rely on the community through donations and people committing to be a CASA volunteer to provide our services to achieve our mission and are asking those interested in making a difference to contact our office,” said Jamison.