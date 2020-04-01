Bluegrass Extended Care again providing drive-up COVID-19 testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bluegrass Extended Care and Family Medicine will provide another one-day drive-up screening for COVID-19 pandemic virus Thursday, April 2 at 989 Governors Lane in Lexington.

Health care providers will be onsite from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. to test and evaluate patients exhibiting signs and symptoms.

Access to testing is critical in understanding and slowing the spread of COVID-19.

This is the fourth drive-up testing operation Dr. John Richard and his team of medical professionals and community volunteers have managed in recent weeks.

To date, Dr. Richard and his team have diagnosed more than 30 cases from the previous testing events. He and his team are working diligently to protect the individuals and families of the Bluegrass.

By utilizing the drive-up process, the risk of patient-to-patient transmission can be mitigated as opposed to the traditional waiting room experience.

Information is available to pre-screen and complete paperwork prior to the drive up. The pre-screen paperwork is available here .

Insurance pays 100% of testing.