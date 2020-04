NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police are looking for a man who robbed Advanced America at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man entered the business at 931 N. Main St. armed with a handgun and demanded the clerk give him all the cash. The clerk complied and the subject left the business, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Nicholasville Police at 859 885-9467.