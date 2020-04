GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- I-75 in Scott County is now back open after a deadly crash Wednesday evening, according to Georgetown Police. Officers wrote on Facebook around 10 p.m. traffic from Northbound I-75 was being diverted at the 136 mile marker.

The Police Department also said traffic would be impacted for several hours, but the road is now back open.

No information has been released yet about the crash.