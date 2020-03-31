Woman’s death under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman who died Friday night, March 27.

While her death remains under investigation, services for Whitney Danielle Gardner are Thursday, April 2 at Betts and West Funeral Home in Nicholasville.

According to a statement from Coroner Gary Ginn’s office, she died at 5:37 p.m., March 27 at the University of Kentucky Hospital from blunt force trauma to the head suffered in an accident in the roadway on Lancelot Lane.

Lancelot Lane is about five blocks west of Kirklevington Park east of Nicholasville Road between New Circle and Man-‘O-War.

Ginn’s statement doesn’t provide other details about the accident or the circumstances.

The mother of one daughter, Gardner’s death came 11 days after her 30th birthday, according to her obituary.

She is survived by three sisters and a brother.

Bro. DeWayne Brewer will officiate Thursday’s ceremony and burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, according to the obituary.