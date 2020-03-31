Wet and cool Tuesday, but dry the rest of the week

Hope you were able to enjoy the amazing sunshine we had Monday! Why you ask? Because clouds have moved in overnight as an area of low pressure pushes towards the Bluegrass Region. Along with the cloud cover is a fair amount of rain showers. Lexington will be right on the rain line, this mean that about half of the viewing area, north to south, may not see rain today. It could be a case where if you have a friend in Richmond they have rain all day but Lexington just gets sprinkles.

WHAT TO EXPECT

- Advertisement -

Today, expect mostly cloudy skies, with showers possible throughout the day, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s

Tonight, a few spot showers will be possible with lows in the mid 30s

LOOKING AHEAD

Related Article: Tracking a big warm up for the holidays

After Tuesdays area of low pressure moves out it will take about 24 hours but the cloud cover will move out of the region and the sunshine will take over once again. The rest of the week look nice and calm and temperatures slowly rise back up into the upper 60s by Saturday.

The weekend itself looks warm too pushing into the 70s with some rain chances but nothing too impressive looking on long range model outlook.

Stay Tuned!

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, Showers likely, highs in the low 50s

WEDNESDAY: Few morning showers then becoming partly cloudy, highs in the upper 40s low 50s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, highs in the low 60s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, spot showers possible, highs in the mid 60s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, few showers possible, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

MONDAY: Showers likely, highs in the low 70s

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com