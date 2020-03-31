Man charged just hours after burglary

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just hours after the burglary occurred,

a 23-year-old Corbin man is charged with breaking into a Knox County market early Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

According to Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Samuel Asbury admitted to breaking into Dixon’s Market on Moore Hill when he was questioned Tuesday afternoon by deputies.

Smith said deputies responded to the market Tuesday morning after the owner discovered the burglary, viewed video, found evidence and inventoried items stolen, including antiques.

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, deputy Sam Mullins learned a man staying on Hidden Valley Road had some of the stolen items. Mullins and deputy Bobby Jones canvassed the community and learned the suspect, later identified as Asbury, was sleeping at a resident’s home.

Related Article: Burglary arrests at Bell County property where 4 died

Deputies searched the residence and found Asbury, burglary tools and some of the stolen items, the sheriff said, noting Asbury is charged with third-degree burglary.

“Asbury admitted to deputies that he had committed the burglary and items taken were recovered,” Smith said in a release.