Student, Essentials for Santa honored

Todd Prater, an eighth-grader at Duff-Allen Central Elementary School, has been honored for his exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service

Award, according to Floyd County schools superintendent Danny Adkins said.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program awarded Prater. The program recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country.

Prater, the 14-year-old son of Jeff and Cecilia Prater of Hueysville, is the founder of Essentials for Santa, a community service project that collects pillows, blankets, socks, and hygiene items for the Dumas Rescue Community Outreach Christmas Program.

Since 2016, Essentials for Santa has collected over 6,000 items that have been distributed to children in Floyd County.

“The board members and I want to congratulate Todd, but we aren’t surprised. Todd’s volunteerism and sense of community responsibility is an example for the nation,” Adkins said.

“We have recognized Todd for his community service as well as his performance in several extra and co-curricular activities and it’s because Todd follows through and gets the job done, even when there are challenges along the way.”

“Across the United States, young volunteers are doing remarkable things to contribute to the well-being of the people and communities around them,” said Prudential Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey. “Prudential is honored to celebrate the contributions of these students, and we hope their stories inspire others tovolunteer, too.”

“Demonstrating civic responsibility through volunteerism is an important part of life,” said NASSP Executive Director JoAnn Bartoletti. “These honorees practice a lesson we hope all young people, as well as adults, will emulate.”