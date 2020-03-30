Old Friends offers virtual tours of its retirees

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – With its facility closed for in-person tours because of the coronavirus, Old Friends, the thoroughbred retirement facility in Kentucky, has debuted the first in a series of virtual farm tours.

The videos, called ‘Monday Mornings with Michael,’ will enable fans to continue to access the non-profit organization’s 100-plus equine retirees at its Georgetown location during the COVID-19 quarantine.

The series is hosted by Old Friends founder Michael Blowen and will offer short visits with a few equine retirees each week. They will be posted on Old Friends social media platforms on Monday mornings and will also be available via their website and YouTube channel.

The first video showcases Old Friends’ oldest retirees, multiple stakes winner Dinard, who is 32, and one-time claimer Archie’s Echo, who is 31.

You can see it on YouTube by CLICKING HERE

The videos are free but viewers can make donations are welcomed.