Horse farms offer ‘peaceful’ online tours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – At this time of year, they usually are the centerpiece of iconic vistas and weekend drives…horses roaming across green pastures, people lazily watching from the roadside, even getting an up-close-and personal visit at some of the region’s majestic horse farms.

Not now. The farms are closed to almost all visitors.

During this crazy time caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Mill Ridge Farm is one of several in the horse capital of the world trying to make the most of the situation.

One answer is virtual horse farm tours to offer a sense of peacefulness for those who are feeling stressed.

The farms and their owners are finding a new outlet – social media – that may develop into a more prominent role in their futures.

It makes it easier for farms to reach out and connect not just with communities but also the world.

“If we can find a 30- or 45-minute escape for people and now on Facebook Live, it’s engaging so people ask questions and we do our best to answer them on the fly and really just, we’re all trying to pass the time safely,” said Price Bell at Mill Ridge Farm.

The tours give Bell and the staff to show off the variety of horses on its grounds. The tours introduce the horses and life on the farm, as well as history.

Typically this would be a busy time with spring bringing visitors, both locals and tourists. The coronavirus experience actually gives them some insight.

“We do feel lucky that we as a farm, as raising horses you’re very aware of diseases and viruses already because you’re running your own kind of neonatal clinic on your farm and your foaling barn and so your already very aware and sensitive to bio-securities,” Bell explained.

Other farms are getting involved as well. Visit www.horsecountry.com for virtual tours.