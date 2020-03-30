Harrodsburg Police look for woman, truck

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Harrodsburg police are looking for a woman they think may have information about a stolen truck.

The woman in these photos was caught on video surveillance last weekend. Officer Brandon Cook is looking for her in connection with a stolen 1985 Chevrolet K10 4X4 single-cab, long-bed pickup.

She has been seen driving a white Ford Edge, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The stolen truck has two-tone paint job with white on the cab and along the bottom and dark blue in the center. According to the police Facebook post, only the passenger headlight was working and the rear driver side quarter panel above the wheel had a section cut out of the panel from where rust had been.

Anyone with information on the woman or the truck is asked to call Cook at 859-734-3311 or email him at bcook@harrodsburgpd.org. Callers may remain anonymous.