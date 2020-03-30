Former Bourbon Co. Basketball coach Russ Day passes away

Coach Day coached the Colonels to the 1983-84 state title game

PARIS, KY (WTVQ) – The Bourbon County Basketball program is reporting former basketball coach Russ Day has passed away.

KHSAA columnist Mike Fields reports he died of national causes at the age of 85.

- Advertisement -

Coach Day was the head coach for the Colonels for 25 years.

During that time, the Colonels were state runner-up in 1983-84.

They also took home the 10th Region Championship in 1980 and 1984.

Day would go on to coach at Millersburg Military Institute from 2003-2006.

Bourbon County’s gym is named in honor of Coach Day.

RIP to Coach Russ Day. Thank you Coach for everything! Words will never measure the impact you had then, now, and forever. #BourbonCounty #RussDayGymnasium #Colonel4Life — Bourbon County Basketball (@BoCoBball) March 30, 2020