I-75 delays possible Wednesday in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Interstate 75 southbound in Scott County could see delays between 9 a.m;. and 3 p.m. Wednesday while road crews analyze pavement conditions.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the temporary closures will allow coring and radar operations will be performed.

- Advertisement -

The coring work will provide samples of the road layers. Radar testing penetrates the ground for thicknesses, and subsurface data.

The state says the left/fast and middle lanes will be closed between milepoints 121.000 and 123.000 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.