LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People across the Commonwealth continue to use their talents to show support for the state’s efforts, in general, and Gov. Andy Beshear, in particular, in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

And in many cases, those talents involve song and music, and many focus on Beshear’s daily 5 p.m. news briefings.

- Advertisement -

Christie Pabin is among the latest. Here’s her Youtube tribute.

She is a K-8 music teacher at Sts. Peter and Paul School.