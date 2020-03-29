Woman accused of kidnapping and shooting man in leg in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Winchester woman who allegedly kidnapped and shot a man in the leg.

Deputies say Jayme Barker, of Winchester, allegedly shot Jermaine Bennett Jr., of Winchester, in the leg.

According to the sheriff’s office, he had zip ties around one wrist and an ankle.

At the start of the investigation, deputies say barker was no where to be found, but a few hours later she was located and taken into custody.

Investigators are still looking into what led to the alleged kidnapping.