MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police responded Saturday night to a deadly crash in Menifee county.

Troopers say a juvenile was driving down route 36 and was trying to turn left into Daves Minute Mart when he collided with 56-year-old Billy Mcdonald on his motorcycle.

Mcdonald died on scene, according to the coroner.