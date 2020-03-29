MAXIMUS Closing Monday; employee presumed positive for COVID-19

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – MAXIMUS says it’s closing Monday for cleaning after an employee is presumed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to ABC 36 News, the company says it’s stayed open because, “the critical nature of the Company’s work, many government clients have deemed certain of our program operations as “essential services” to ensure vulnerable citizens continue to receive assistance at a time when the need for healthcare and safety-net programs will be high.”

Now, it’s saying it needs to close to help keep employees safe.

In a letter to employees, MAXIMUS says employees will be notified individually if they were exposed to the specific employee.

“We have implemented an income protection plan that provides for paid leave for employees who incur COVID-19 related absences, such as quarantine, care for sick family members, or child care,” A spokesperson for MAXIMUS said.

It is unsure at this time when it will re-open.