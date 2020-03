LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Paws 4 the Cause is raising money for a dog who was hit by a car and had to have it’s leg amputated.

It says Thursday night a good samaritan found the dog on the side of the road in Johnson County with a piece of taken out of its leg.

By Friday morning infection had set in and the dog’s leg had to be amputated.

Paws 4 the cause says the dog is resting now and doing okay.

It’s hoping to raise about a thousand dollars to help with the cost of the surgery.