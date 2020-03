LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man is dead and two others were injured in a shooting at a home on Sunday.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 20-year-old Zion Clark died around 4:30 p.m. on the 500-block of East Second Street.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, police said two people suffered life-threatening injuries and another was expected to be okay. Police say they were all taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital.