45 new cases, 439 total; Beshear warns of crowding at parks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear reported 45 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 439.

That number is less than half of the total reported Saturday, which was 92. There were also no deaths reported on Sunday, leaving the total number of deaths at nine.

Beshear continues to pressed Kentuckians to remain vigilant about social distancing amid reports of crowding at golf courses, basketball courts and home improvement stores to stop the spread of the coronavirus and reduce the risk to others.

“We cant allow any crowds in Kentucky right now,” Beshear says. “Where social distancing cannot be followed, we are going to have to shut golf courses and other places down.”

Beshear also announced a man in Mercer County is not cooperating with health officials.

Dr. Stack, Kentucky’s Commissioner of Health, says people should assume everyone around them has COVID-19.

Key updates last week

Largest one-day rise in cases

The 92 new positive COVID-19 cases announced Saturday by Gov. Beshear marked the largest one-day rise of confirmed cases in the commonwealth. This is why we have social distancing, said Gov. Beshear. This is a virus that spreads like wildfire. The Governor said we have been expecting these big increases and noted our many sacrifices are aimed at flattening the curve on rising cases so patients dont overwhelm health care providers.

Federal disaster aid

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear shared good news of federal aid flowing to help the commonwealths coronavirus response and recovery efforts. The Major Disaster Declaration issued by President Donald Trump broadens access to the Public Assistance Program statewide to pay for emergency protective services not covered by other federal statutes. It also lets state and local agencies recover expenses related to the emergency response.

CARES Act helps Kentucky workers

The federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was just signed into law, provides wide-ranging benefits to all Kentuckians. In particular, it provides a variety of assistance and hope to Kentuckians whose livelihoods have been harmed by the coronavirus outbreak and response. I signed an agreement with the Department of Labor that provides for us to raise the maximum weekly benefit by $600, increase benefits weeks by 13 additional weeks, fund unemployment insurance for individuals not typically eligible and finally allows states to expand workshare programs, Gov. Beshear said.

Tennessee travel

Gov. Beshear has asked Kentuckians to avoid unnecessary travel to Tennessee, which has failed to enact strict social distancing guidelines. Kentuckians can still go to Tennessee for work, to take care of a loved one or even buy groceries if it is closer, but the Governor asks Kentuckians not to travel across the southern state line to partake in activities that have been limited or were limited earlier in Kentucky.

Team Kentucky Fund

Gov. Beshear, along with the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, took executive action to establish the Team Kentucky Fund, a GoFundMe-style online platform to provide financial help to Kentuckians whose employment is affected by the coronavirus. The Governor has challenged those who are able to help to make a tax-deductible donation to the fund. University of Kentucky basketball Coach John Calipari recorded a video encouraging people to help fellow Kentuckians and donate to the Team Kentucky Fund.

Reporting hotline

The COVID-19 Reporting Hotline (833-597-2337) is for reporting non-compliance with coronavirus mandates. Labor Cabinet personnel will monitor the hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. A new website where Kentuckians can visit to make online complaints is kysafer.ky.gov.

To read about other key updates from Gov. Beshear visit the news section on governor.ky.gov.

More Information

Gov. Beshear has taken decisive actions to protect all Kentuckians since the first case was confirmed in the commonwealth. To read the full list of actions Gov. Beshear has taken to protect Kentuckians and limit the spread of the coronavirus, visit governor.ky.gov/covid19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages people to follow these steps to prevent illness. Kentuckians who want advice can call the state hotline at 800-722-5725 or call their local health care provider. To read Gov. Beshears news releases and watch other news regarding COVID-19 visit governor.ky.gov.

Each day at 5 p.m. ET, Gov. Beshear holds briefings for Kentuckians that are streamed online at his Facebook and YouTube pages.

Gov. Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to be cautious of rumors and depend on proven and good sources of news, including governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governors official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

