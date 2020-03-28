‘Unity’ trees inspire visitors, coronavirus fight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Christmas in March — and even April — is

spreading as individuals, neighborhoods and communities look for familiar ways to spread cheer and smiles.

The Woodfield neighborhood at Tates Creek Road and Forest Lake Drive in Lexington is the latest to join the movement, turning the entrance island into a “unity” island.

Joe Fields, who lives in the neighborhood, is in the construction business and turned his crew loose. They filled the three huge evergreens that greet drivers with red, white, and blue lights to inspire the patriotic spirit needed to come together to make the sacrifices necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Green flood lights memorialize the people who have died of the virus.

Fields provided all the lights.

“This is our way to encourage our nation to come together to fight this horrible virus,” said Ray Depa, who is president of the Woodfield Home Owners Association.